skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Причини хронічного панкреатиту

Causes

Examples

Toxins

Alcohol

Genetic

Cationic trypsinogen gene (PRSSI)

Serine peptidase inhibitor Kazal-type 1 (SPINK1)

Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene (CFTR)

Chymotrypsin C mutations and other genetic disorders

Obstructive

Pancreatic duct stricture (traumatic, iatrogenic, anastomotic, or malignant)

Mass effect due to a tumor

Possibly pancreas divisum (congenital anomaly causing division of the pancreatic duct)

Possibly sphincter of Oddi dysfunction

Autoimmune

Type 1, related to IgG4 disease, and type 2 autoimmune pancreatitis

Idiopathic

Tropical pancreatitis

Other

Cigarette smoking

Серед цих тем