Причини хронічного панкреатиту
Causes
Examples
Toxins
Alcohol
Genetic
Cationic trypsinogen gene (PRSSI)
Serine peptidase inhibitor Kazal-type 1 (SPINK1)
Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene (CFTR)
Chymotrypsin C mutations and other genetic disorders
Obstructive
Pancreatic duct stricture (traumatic, iatrogenic, anastomotic, or malignant)
Mass effect due to a tumor
Possibly pancreas divisum (congenital anomaly causing division of the pancreatic duct)
Possibly sphincter of Oddi dysfunction
Autoimmune
Type 1, related to IgG4 disease, and type 2 autoimmune pancreatitis
Idiopathic
Tropical pancreatitis
Other
Cigarette smoking