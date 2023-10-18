skip to main content
Причини алергічного контактного дерматиту

Cause

Examples

Chemicals used in shoe or clothing manufacturing

Particularly agents used in leather and rubber processing, tanning agents in shoes, rubber accelerators and antioxidants in apparel (eg, gloves, shoes, underpants), formaldehyde in durable-press finishes, insecticide spray

Cosmetics

Depilatories, nail polish, deodorant

Dyes

Paraphenylenediamines (hair and textile dyes)

Fragrances

Various compounds

Ubiquitous in toiletries, soaps, and scented household products

Industrial agents

Many compounds, including acrylic monomers, epoxy compounds, vat dyes, rubber accelerators, and formaldehyde (in plastics and adhesives)

Ingredients in topical medications

Antibiotics (eg, bacitracin, neomycin)

Antihistamines (eg, diphenhydramine)

Anesthetics (eg, benzocaine)

Antiseptics (eg, thimerosal, hexachlorophene)

Stabilizers (eg, ethylenediamine and derivatives)

Latex

Latex gloves, condoms, catheters, balloons

Metal compounds

Nickel

Chromates

Cobalt

Mercury

Numerous occupational exposures

Personal items (eg, belt buckles, watch buckles, jewelry)

Plants

Poison ivy, oak, and sumac; primrose; cashew shells; mango peel

