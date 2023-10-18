Причини алергічного контактного дерматиту
Cause
Examples
Chemicals used in shoe or clothing manufacturing
Particularly agents used in leather and rubber processing, tanning agents in shoes, rubber accelerators and antioxidants in apparel (eg, gloves, shoes, underpants), formaldehyde in durable-press finishes, insecticide spray
Cosmetics
Depilatories, nail polish, deodorant
Dyes
Paraphenylenediamines (hair and textile dyes)
Fragrances
Various compounds
Ubiquitous in toiletries, soaps, and scented household products
Industrial agents
Many compounds, including acrylic monomers, epoxy compounds, vat dyes, rubber accelerators, and formaldehyde (in plastics and adhesives)
Ingredients in topical medications
Antibiotics (eg, bacitracin, neomycin)
Antihistamines (eg, diphenhydramine)
Anesthetics (eg, benzocaine)
Antiseptics (eg, thimerosal, hexachlorophene)
Stabilizers (eg, ethylenediamine and derivatives)
Latex
Latex gloves, condoms, catheters, balloons
Metal compounds
Nickel
Chromates
Cobalt
Mercury
Numerous occupational exposures
Personal items (eg, belt buckles, watch buckles, jewelry)
Plants
Poison ivy, oak, and sumac; primrose; cashew shells; mango peel