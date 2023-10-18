skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Система класифікації стенокардії Канадського кардіоваскулярного товариства

Class

Activities Triggering Chest Pain

1

Strenuous, rapid, or prolonged exertion

Not usual physical activities (eg, walking, climbing stairs)

2

Walking rapidly

Walking uphill

Climbing stairs rapidly

Walking or climbing stairs after meals

Cold

Wind

Emotional stress

3

Walking, even 1 or 2 blocks at usual pace and on level ground

Climbing stairs, even 1 flight

4

Any physical activity

Sometimes occurring at rest

Adapted from Braunwald E, Antman EM, Beasley JW, et al: ACC/AHA Guidelines for the management of patients with unstable angina and non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines (Committee on the management of patients with unstable angina). Circulation 102(10):1193–209, 2000. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.102.10.1193

Серед цих тем