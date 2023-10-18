Система класифікації стенокардії Канадського кардіоваскулярного товариства
Class
Activities Triggering Chest Pain
1
Strenuous, rapid, or prolonged exertion
Not usual physical activities (eg, walking, climbing stairs)
2
Walking rapidly
Walking uphill
Climbing stairs rapidly
Walking or climbing stairs after meals
Cold
Wind
Emotional stress
3
Walking, even 1 or 2 blocks at usual pace and on level ground
Climbing stairs, even 1 flight
4
Any physical activity
Sometimes occurring at rest
Adapted from Braunwald E, Antman EM, Beasley JW, et al: ACC/AHA Guidelines for the management of patients with unstable angina and non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines (Committee on the management of patients with unstable angina). Circulation 102(10):1193–209, 2000. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.102.10.1193