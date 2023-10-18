Визначення вираженості задишки за допомогою Модифікованого опитувальника Британської медичної дослідницької ради (mMRC)
Grade
Shortness of Breath
0
None except during strenuous exercise
1
Occurring when hurrying on level ground or walking up a slight incline
2
Resulting in walking more slowly than people of the same age on level ground
or
Resulting in stopping for breath when walking at own pace on level ground
3
Resulting in stopping for breath after walking about 100 meters or after a few minutes on level ground
4
Preventing the person from leaving the house
or
Occurring when dressing or undressing
Adapted from Mahler DA, Wells CK: Evaluation of clinical methods for rating dyspnea. Chest 93:580–586, 1988.