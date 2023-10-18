skip to main content
Визначення вираженості задишки за допомогою Модифікованого опитувальника Британської медичної дослідницької ради (mMRC)

Grade

Shortness of Breath

0

None except during strenuous exercise

1

Occurring when hurrying on level ground or walking up a slight incline

2

Resulting in walking more slowly than people of the same age on level ground

or

Resulting in stopping for breath when walking at own pace on level ground

3

Resulting in stopping for breath after walking about 100 meters or after a few minutes on level ground

4

Preventing the person from leaving the house

or

Occurring when dressing or undressing

Adapted from Mahler DA, Wells CK: Evaluation of clinical methods for rating dyspnea. Chest 93:580–586, 1988.

