Протимікробні засоби для укусів

Medication

Comments

Human and dog bites

Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid

For outpatients

Prophylaxis: Give for 3 days

Treatment: Give for 5–7 days

Ampicillin/sulbactam

For inpatients

Effective against alpha-hemolytic streptococci, Staphylococcus aureus, and Eikenella corrodens

Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole

plus

For penicillin-allergic patients (use weight-appropriate doses for children)

Clindamycin

Doxycycline

Alternative for dog bites in penicillin-allergic patients, except children < 8 years and pregnant women

Clindamycin

plus

Alternative for dog bites in adults

A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin)

Cat bites*

Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid

For outpatients

Prophylaxis: Give for 3 days

Treatment: Give for 5–7 days

A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin)

For prophylaxis and treatment in adults

Clarithromycin

Alternative for children

Effective against Pasturella multocida

Clindamycin

Alternative for children

Monkey bites‡

Acyclovir

For prophylaxis

* Squirrel, gerbil, rabbit, and guinea pig bites rarely become infected, but when they do, they can be treated with the same medications used to treat infected cat bites.

Bartonella henselae—see Cat-Scratch Disease—is also transmitted by cat bites.

‡ For treatment of infected monkey bites, use antibacterial medications similar to those used for infected human and dog bites.

