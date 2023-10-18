Протимікробні засоби для укусів
Medication
Comments
Human and dog bites
Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid
For outpatients
Prophylaxis: Give for 3 days
Treatment: Give for 5–7 days
Ampicillin/sulbactam
For inpatients
Effective against alpha-hemolytic streptococci, Staphylococcus aureus, and Eikenella corrodens
Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole
plus
For penicillin-allergic patients (use weight-appropriate doses for children)
Clindamycin
Doxycycline
Alternative for dog bites in penicillin-allergic patients, except children < 8 years and pregnant women
Clindamycin
plus
Alternative for dog bites in adults
A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin)
Cat bites*
Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid
For outpatients
Prophylaxis: Give for 3 days
Treatment: Give for 5–7 days
A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin)
For prophylaxis and treatment in adults
Clarithromycin
Alternative for children
Effective against Pasturella multocida†
Clindamycin
Alternative for children
Monkey bites‡
Acyclovir
For prophylaxis
* Squirrel, gerbil, rabbit, and guinea pig bites rarely become infected, but when they do, they can be treated with the same medications used to treat infected cat bites.
† Bartonella henselae—see Cat-Scratch Disease—is also transmitted by cat bites.
‡ For treatment of infected monkey bites, use antibacterial medications similar to those used for infected human and dog bites.