Лікування стафілококових інфекцій у дорослих антибіотиками

Infection

Antibiotics

Community-acquired cutaneous infections (non-MRSA)

Dicloxacillin or cephalexin 250–500 mg orally every 6 hours for 7–10 days

Penicillin-allergic patients

Erythromycin 250–500 mg orally every 6 hours

Clarithromycin 500 mg orally every 12 hours

Azithromycin 500 mg orally on the first day, then 250 mg orally every 24 hours on days 2–5

Clindamycin 300 mg orally every 6 hours

Community-acquired cutaneous infections likely to be due to MRSA

Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole 160/800 mg orally every 8–12 hours

Clindamycin 300–450 mg orally every 6–8 hours

Linezolid 600 mg orally every 12 hours

Tedizolid 200 mg orally every 24 hours

Delafloxacin 450 mg orally every 12 hours

Omadacycline 450 mg orally once a day for 2 days, followed by 300 mg once a day

Sulfa-allergic patients

Clindamycin 600 mg orally every 8 hours

Linezolid 600 mg orally every 12 hours

Tedizolid 200 mg orally every 24 hours

Doxycycline 100 mg orally every 12 hours

Delafloxacin 450 mg orally every 12 hours

Omadacycline 450 mg orally once a day for 2 days, followed by 300 mg once a day

Serious infections unlikely to be due to MRSA

Nafcillin or oxacillin 1–2 g IV every 4–6 hours

Cefazolin 1–2 g IV every 8 hours

Penicillin-allergic patients

Clindamycin 600 mg IV every 8 hours

Vancomycin 15 mg/kg every 12 hours

Serious infection highly likely to be due to MRSA

Vancomycin 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours

Linezolid 600 mg IV every 12 hours, tedizolid 200 mg IV every 24 hours

Daptomycin 4–10 mg/kg every 24 hours, depending on site of infection (not for pulmonary infections)

Ceftobiprole 500 mg IV every 8 hours (not available in the United States)

Ceftaroline 600 mg IV every 12 hours

Delafloxacin 300 mg IV every 12 hours

Omadacycline 200 mg IV once, followed by 100 mg IV every 24 hours

Documented MRSA

By reported sensitivities

Vancomycin-resistant staphylococci*

Linezolid 600 mg IV every 12 hours

Quinupristin/dalfopristin 7.5 mg/kg every 8 hours

Daptomycin 4–8 mg/kg every 24 hours

Oritavancin 1200 mg IV once

Ceftobiprole 500 mg IV every 8 hours (not available in the United States)

Ceftaroline 600 mg IV every 12 hours

* No clinical data are available, but listed antibiotics appear to be active in vitro.

MRSA = methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

