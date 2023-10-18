Лікування стафілококових інфекцій у дорослих антибіотиками
Infection
Antibiotics
Community-acquired cutaneous infections (non-MRSA)
Dicloxacillin or cephalexin 250–500 mg orally every 6 hours for 7–10 days
Penicillin-allergic patients
Erythromycin 250–500 mg orally every 6 hours
Clarithromycin 500 mg orally every 12 hours
Azithromycin 500 mg orally on the first day, then 250 mg orally every 24 hours on days 2–5
Clindamycin 300 mg orally every 6 hours
Community-acquired cutaneous infections likely to be due to MRSA
Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole 160/800 mg orally every 8–12 hours
Clindamycin 300–450 mg orally every 6–8 hours
Linezolid 600 mg orally every 12 hours
Tedizolid 200 mg orally every 24 hours
Delafloxacin 450 mg orally every 12 hours
Omadacycline 450 mg orally once a day for 2 days, followed by 300 mg once a day
Sulfa-allergic patients
Clindamycin 600 mg orally every 8 hours
Linezolid 600 mg orally every 12 hours
Tedizolid 200 mg orally every 24 hours
Doxycycline 100 mg orally every 12 hours
Delafloxacin 450 mg orally every 12 hours
Omadacycline 450 mg orally once a day for 2 days, followed by 300 mg once a day
Serious infections unlikely to be due to MRSA
Nafcillin or oxacillin 1–2 g IV every 4–6 hours
Cefazolin 1–2 g IV every 8 hours
Penicillin-allergic patients
Clindamycin 600 mg IV every 8 hours
Vancomycin 15 mg/kg every 12 hours
Serious infection highly likely to be due to MRSA
Vancomycin 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours
Linezolid 600 mg IV every 12 hours, tedizolid 200 mg IV every 24 hours
Daptomycin 4–10 mg/kg every 24 hours, depending on site of infection (not for pulmonary infections)
Ceftobiprole 500 mg IV every 8 hours (not available in the United States)
Ceftaroline 600 mg IV every 12 hours
Delafloxacin 300 mg IV every 12 hours
Omadacycline 200 mg IV once, followed by 100 mg IV every 24 hours
Documented MRSA
By reported sensitivities
Vancomycin-resistant staphylococci*
Linezolid 600 mg IV every 12 hours
Quinupristin/dalfopristin 7.5 mg/kg every 8 hours
Daptomycin 4–8 mg/kg every 24 hours
Oritavancin 1200 mg IV once
Ceftobiprole 500 mg IV every 8 hours (not available in the United States)
Ceftaroline 600 mg IV every 12 hours
* No clinical data are available, but listed antibiotics appear to be active in vitro.
MRSA = methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.