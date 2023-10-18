skip to main content
Оцінка симптомів доброякісної гіперплазії передміхурової залози Американської урологічної асоціації

Score

Over About the Past Month

Never

< 20% of the Time

< 50% of the Time

About 50% of the Time

> 50% of the Time

Almost Always

How often have you had a sensation of not emptying your bladder completely after you finish urinating?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How often have you had to urinate again < 2 hours after you finished urinating?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How often have you stopped and started again several times when urinating?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How often have you found it difficult to postpone urination?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How often has your urinary stream been weak?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How often have you had to push or strain to begin urination?

0

1

2

3

4

5

How many times did you most typically get up to urinate between going to bed at night and waking in the morning?

none =

0

once =

1

twice =

2

3 times =

3

4 times =

4

5 times

= 5

American Urological Association symptom score = total ______.

