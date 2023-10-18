Оцінка симптомів доброякісної гіперплазії передміхурової залози Американської урологічної асоціації
Score
Over About the Past Month
Never
< 20% of the Time
< 50% of the Time
About 50% of the Time
> 50% of the Time
Almost Always
How often have you had a sensation of not emptying your bladder completely after you finish urinating?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How often have you had to urinate again < 2 hours after you finished urinating?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How often have you stopped and started again several times when urinating?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How often have you found it difficult to postpone urination?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How often has your urinary stream been weak?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How often have you had to push or strain to begin urination?
0
1
2
3
4
5
How many times did you most typically get up to urinate between going to bed at night and waking in the morning?
none =
0
once =
1
twice =
2
3 times =
3
4 times =
4
≥ 5 times
= 5
American Urological Association symptom score = total ______.
Adapted from Barry MJ, Fowler FJ, O’Leary MP, et al: The American Urological Association symptom index for benign prostatic hyperplasia. J Urol 197(2S):S189-S197, 2017. doi: 10.1016/j.juro.2016.10.071