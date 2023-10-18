skip to main content
Допустимі продукти в репрезентативних елімінаційних дієтах*

Food

Diet No. 1

(No beef, pork, fowl, milk, rye, or corn)

Diet No. 2

(No beef, lamb, milk, or rice)

Diet No. 3

(No lamb, fowl, rye, rice, corn, or milk)

Cereal

Rice products

Corn products

None

Vegetables

Artichokes, beets, carrots, lettuce, spinach

Asparagus, corn, peas, squash, string beans, tomatoes

Beets, lima beans, potatoes (white and sweet), string beans, tomatoes

Meats

Lamb

Bacon, chicken

Bacon, beef

Flour (bread or biscuits)

Rice

Corn, 100% rye (ordinary rye bread contains wheat)

Lima bean, potato, soybean

Fruits

Grapefruit, lemons, pears

Apricots, peaches, pineapple, prunes

Apricots, grapefruit, lemons, peaches

Fat

Cottonseed oil, olive oil

Corn oil, cottonseed oil

Cottonseed oil, olive oil

Beverages

Coffee (black), lemonade, tea

Coffee (black), lemonade, tea

Coffee (black), lemonade, juice from approved fruit, tea

Miscellaneous

Cane sugar, gelatin, maple sugar, olives, salt, tapioca pudding

Cane sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, salt

Cane sugar, gelatin, maple sugar, olives, salt, tapioca pudding

* Diet No. 4: If symptoms persist when patients are following any of the above 3 elimination diets and diet is still suspected, daily diet may be restricted to an elemental diet (using extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid–based formulas).

