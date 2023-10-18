Допустимі продукти в репрезентативних елімінаційних дієтах*
Food
Diet No. 1
(No beef, pork, fowl, milk, rye, or corn)
Diet No. 2
(No beef, lamb, milk, or rice)
Diet No. 3
(No lamb, fowl, rye, rice, corn, or milk)
Cereal
Rice products
Corn products
None
Vegetables
Artichokes, beets, carrots, lettuce, spinach
Asparagus, corn, peas, squash, string beans, tomatoes
Beets, lima beans, potatoes (white and sweet), string beans, tomatoes
Meats
Lamb
Bacon, chicken
Bacon, beef
Flour (bread or biscuits)
Rice
Corn, 100% rye (ordinary rye bread contains wheat)
Lima bean, potato, soybean
Fruits
Grapefruit, lemons, pears
Apricots, peaches, pineapple, prunes
Apricots, grapefruit, lemons, peaches
Fat
Cottonseed oil, olive oil
Corn oil, cottonseed oil
Cottonseed oil, olive oil
Beverages
Coffee (black), lemonade, tea
Coffee (black), lemonade, tea
Coffee (black), lemonade, juice from approved fruit, tea
Miscellaneous
Cane sugar, gelatin, maple sugar, olives, salt, tapioca pudding
Cane sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, salt
Cane sugar, gelatin, maple sugar, olives, salt, tapioca pudding
* Diet No. 4: If symptoms persist when patients are following any of the above 3 elimination diets and diet is still suspected, daily diet may be restricted to an elemental diet (using extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid–based formulas).