4. They differentiate into trypomastigotes, then burst out of the cell and enter the bloodstream. Bloodstream trypomastigotes can infect cells in various tissues; there, they transform into intracellular amastigotes and cause symptomatic infection. In the bloodstream, trypomastigotes, unlike African trypanosomes, do not multiply. Multiplication resumes only when the parasites enter another cell or are ingested by another vector.