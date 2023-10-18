skip to main content
Toxoplasma gondii життєвий цикл

The only known definitive hosts for T. gondii are members of family Felidae (domestic cats and their relatives).

  • 1a. Oocysts are shed in the cat’s feces. Large numbers are shed, but usually only for 1–2 weeks. Oocysts take 1–5 days to sporulate and become infective.

  • 1b. Cats become reinfected by ingesting sporulated oocysts.

  • 2. Soil, water, plant material, or cat litter becomes contaminated with oocysts. Intermediate hosts in nature (eg, birds, rodents, wild game, animals bred for human consumption) become infected after ingesting infective materials.

  • 3. Oocysts develop into tachyzoites shortly after ingestion.

  • 4. Tachyzoites spread throughout the body and form tissue cysts in neural, eye, and muscle tissue.

  • 5. Cats become infected after consuming intermediate hosts containing tissue cysts.

  • 6a. Humans can become infected by ingesting undercooked meat containing tissue cysts.

  • 6b. Humans can become infected by ingesting food or water contaminated with cat feces or other feces-contaminated materials (eg, soil) or contact with a pet cat’s litter.

  • 7. Rarely, human infection results from blood transfusion or organ transplantation.

  • 8. Rarely, transplacental transmission from mother to fetus occurs.

  • 9. In the human host, parasites form tissue cysts, most commonly in skeletal muscle, myocardium, the brain, and the eyes; these cysts may remain throughout the life of the host and can reactivate if the host becomes immunocompromised.

