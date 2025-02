This tongue is erythematous. Characteristics of strawberry tongue are sloughing of the filiform papillae (caused by the systemic inflammatory process) and persistence of the fungiform papillae, which appear as the seeds of the strawberry. Strawberry tongue is not specific to Kawasaki disease and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C); it may also be present in streptococcal and staphylococcal toxin-mediated disease.