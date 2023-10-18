Arterial oxyhemoglobin saturation is related to PO2. PO2 at 50% saturation (P50) is normally 27 mm Hg.

The dissociation curve is shifted to the right by increased hydrogen ion (H+) concentration, increased red blood cell 2,3-diphosphoglycerate (DPG), increased temperature (T), and increased PCO2.

Decreased levels of H+, DPG, temperature, and PCO2 shift the curve to the left.