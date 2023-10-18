skip to main content
Opisthorchis Life Cycle

  • 1. In the human host, the adult fluke releases embryonated eggs that are passed in feces.

  • 2. After ingestion by a snail (first intermediate host), eggs release miracidia, which develop into sporocysts, then rediae, and then cercariae.

  • 3. Cercariae are released from the snail and penetrate freshwater fish (2nd intermediate host).

  • 4. The cercariae encyst as metacercariae in muscles or under the scales of the fish. The mammalian primary (definitive) host (cats, dogs, various fish-eating mammals including humans) becomes infected by ingesting undercooked fish containing metacercariae.

  • 5. After ingestion, the metacercariae excyst in the duodenum.

  • 6. They ascend through the ampulla of Vater into the biliary ducts, where they attach and develop into adults. They lay eggs after 3 to 4 weeks.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Image Library.

