<i >Onchocerca volvulus</i> Life Cycle

  • 1. During a blood meal, an infected blackfly transmits filarial larvae onto the skin of the human host, where the larvae enter the bite wound.

  • 2. The larvae migrate to subcutaneous tissues.

  • 3. There, the larvae develop into adult filariae, which commonly reside in subcutaneous nodules for up to 15 years.

  • 4. After mating, female worms produce unsheathed microfilariae, which are typically present in the skin and the lymphatics of connective tissues but are occasionally present in peripheral blood, urine, and sputum.

  • 5. A blackfly ingests the microfilariae during a blood meal.

  • 6. After ingestion, the microfilariae penetrate the blackfly's midgut and migrate to the thoracic muscles.

  • 7–8. There, the microfilariae develop into first-stage (L1) larvae and subsequently into third-stage (L3) infective larvae.

  • 9. Larvae migrate to the blackfly's proboscis and can infect another human when the fly takes a blood meal.

Image from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.