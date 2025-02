In the Norwood procedure (stage 1), a source of pulmonary blood flow is established by inserting a right-sided modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas shunt (top). The main pulmonary artery is divided, the distal vessel is closed with a patch, the hypoplastic aorta and proximal pulmonary artery are combined to create a neoaorta, and the ductus arteriosus is ligated (bottom).