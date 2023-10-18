Neurofibromatosis (Skeletal Anomalies)
In this photo, the patient’s left arm has a plexiform neuroma extending from the deltoid proximal humerus to the hand. Her humerus is affected by multiple midshaft fractures associated with thinning of bone cortex and pseudoarthrosis. She also has scoliosis, short stature, and enlargement of the lumbar intraspinal canal caused by anterior meningocele.
By permission of the publisher. From Kotagal S, Bicknese A, Eswara M: Atlas of Clinical Neurology. Edited by RN Rosenberg. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002.