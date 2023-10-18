Hyphae and Spores in Candidal Vaginitis
Potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet mount shows hyphae and spores; 10% KOH destroys epithelial cells, improving recognition of yeast and hyphae in candidal vulvovaginitis. Use of KOH increases sensitivity of the wet mount to 60 to 80% from 30 to 40% when saline is used.
