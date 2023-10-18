skip to main content
Fasciolopsis buski Life Cycle

  • 1. In the human host, unembryonated eggs are discharged into the intestine and pass out of the body with the feces.

  • 2. Eggs become embryonated in water.

  • 3. The eggs release miracidia, which penetrate a snail (intermediate host).

  • 4. In the snail, the miracidia develop into sporocysts, then rediae, and then cercariae.

  • 5. The cercariae are released from the snail.

  • 6. They encyst as metacercariae on aquatic plants and may be ingested by a mammalian host (human or pig).

  • 7. After ingestion, the metacercariae excyst in the duodenum and attach to the intestinal wall.

  • 8. There, they develop into adult flukes in about 3 months.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Image Library.

