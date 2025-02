Oculocutaneous albinism is an inherited defect in melanin production that causes diffuse hypopigmentation of skin, hair, and eyes. Melanin deficiency may be partial, as in this photo, or total. This girl has a form of albinism known as Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome, characterized by melanin deficiency, platelet abnormalities, and ceroid-lipofuscin lysosomal storage disease.