Акрально-лентигінозна меланома (ознака Хатчінсона)
Longitudinal pigmentation of the nail (melanonychia striata; blue arrow) and hyperpigmentation extending across lunula to proximal nail fold (Hutchinson sign; red arrow) of the middle finger with rounded pigmented lesion of the thumbnail. This patient was diagnosed with acral-lentiginous melanoma (a form of malignant melanoma).
Image courtesy of Carl Washington, MD, and Mona Saraiya, MD, MPH, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.