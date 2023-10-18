Typically, the anterior two thirds of each testis is covered by the tunica vaginalis, where fluids can accumulate. The tunica vaginalis attaches to the posterolateral surface of the testes and limits their movement within the scrotum. If the fixation is too high (anterior and cephalad), the testes can move more freely and torsion is more likely. A: Fixation is normal. B: Fixation is too high, allowing the testis to rotate transversely and resulting in torsion.