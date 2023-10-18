Split Second Heart Sound in Right Bundle Branch Block
Sound is that of wide splitting, ie, S1–A2–P2 at rest (“out”) with an even wider A2–P2 interval with inspiration (“in”). Right bundle branch block delays pulmonic valve closure so that S2 splitting becomes audible at rest. Inspiration decreases intrathoracic pressure, drawing more blood into the right ventricle and postponing pulmonic valve closure even more, so that the normal split becomes wider.
Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.
