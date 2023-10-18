skip to main content
Mitral Stenosis Murmur

Prominent mitral stenosis murmur with presystolic accentuation, described as resembling a growl and bark. Mitral stenosis murmurs are typically rumbling and low-pitched and crescendo through diastole.

Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

