Mitral Stenosis Murmur
Prominent mitral stenosis murmur with presystolic accentuation, described as resembling a growl and bark. Mitral stenosis murmurs are typically rumbling and low-pitched and crescendo through diastole.
Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.
