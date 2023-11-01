Плеснефаланговий (МТП) розтягнення суглоба

The plantar aspect of the great toe metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint is stabilized by the joint capsule, plantar muscles and tendons, as well as the sesamoid complex.

The mechanism of turf toe is extreme dorsiflexion of the great toe MTP joint (more than 90°; eg, with the heel raised off the ground in pushing off to sprint). The injury is called turf toe because it was first described in football players playing on artificial turf, which—because it is a harder surface than grass—increases the distraction force with toe dorsiflexion during push-off and thus the risk of hyperextension and turf toe. However, turf toe can occur in any sport with sprinting or jumping that causes forced hyperextension of the great toe (eg, baseball, soccer, gymnastics). It can also occur chronically with repetitive hyperextension of the great toe (eg, in dancing). Some sports medicine physicians contend that athletic footwear that has flexible soles increases risk of turf toe.﻿

Other than knee and ankle injuries, turf toe is the most common injury that causes university athletes to lose playing time.