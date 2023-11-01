Відрив глибокого згинача пальця (FDP)

Flexion of the hand digits is controlled by the flexor digitorum profundus (FDP) and flexor digitorum superficialis (FDS). The FDP inserts on the distal phalanx and flexes the distal interphalangeal (DIP) joint.

The most classical mechanism of FDP avulsion is that an athlete grips the jersey or shirt of a second athlete, catching the flexed finger, which gets extended forcefully as the second athlete suddenly moves away, rupturing the tendon.

FDP avulsion can avulse a bone fragment.