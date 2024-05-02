Ішемічна холангіопатія

Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), or both

The diagnosis is suspected when cholestasis is evident in patients at risk, particularly after liver transplantation. Ultrasonography is the first-line diagnostic imaging test for cholestasis, but most patients require magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, ERCP, or both to rule out other causes such as cholelithiasis or cholangiocarcinoma (see Imaging Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder).