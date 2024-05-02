skip to main content
Ішемічна холангіопатія

ЗаWhitney Jackson, MD, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2024

Ischemic cholangiopathy is focal damage to the biliary tree due to disrupted flow from the hepatic artery via the peribiliary arterial plexus.

(See also Overview of Vascular Disorders of the Liver.)

Etiology of Ischemic Cholangiopathy

Common causes of ischemic cholangiopathy include

  • Vascular injury during orthotopic liver transplantation or laparoscopic cholecystectomy

  • Graft-rejection injury

  • Chemoembolization

  • Radiation therapy

  • Thrombosis resulting from hypercoagulability disorders

Bile duct injury (ischemic necrosis) results, causing cholestasis, cholangitis, or biliary strictures (often multiple). Ischemic cholangiopathy most commonly occurs in people who have had a liver transplant.

Symptoms and Signs of Ischemic Cholangiopathy

Symptoms (eg, pruritus, dark urine, pale stools) and results of laboratory tests and imaging studies may indicate cholestasis.

Diagnosis of Ischemic Cholangiopathy

  • Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), or both

The diagnosis is suspected when cholestasis is evident in patients at risk, particularly after liver transplantation. Ultrasonography is the first-line diagnostic imaging test for cholestasis, but most patients require magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, ERCP, or both to rule out other causes such as cholelithiasis or cholangiocarcinoma (see Imaging Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder).

Treatment of Ischemic Cholangiopathy

  • For rejection, antirejection therapy and possibly retransplantation

  • For biliary strictures, balloon dilation and stenting

Treatment is directed at the cause. After liver transplantation, such treatment includes antirejection therapy and possible retransplantation. Biliary strictures warrant endoscopic balloon dilation and stenting.

