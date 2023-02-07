(кіста парауретральних протоків)

Skene duct cysts develop adjacent to the distal urethra, sometimes causing perineal discharge, dyspareunia, or abscess formation.

Skene glands (periurethral or paraurethral glands) are located adjacent to the distal urethra.

Анатомія вульви

Skene duct cysts form if the duct is obstructed, usually because the gland is infected. They occur mainly in adults.

Cysts may become infected, leading to recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and abscesses. Rarely, Skene duct cysts (if large enough) obstruct the urethra.

Most Skene duct cysts are < 1 cm and asymptomatic. Some are larger and cause dyspareunia. The first symptoms may be similar to those of UTIs (eg, dysuria). Abscesses are painful, swollen, tender, and erythematous but usually do not cause fever.

Skene Gland (Paraurethral) Cyst Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Skene Duct Cyst Pelvic examination Diagnosis of Skene duct cysts is usually clinical. Most symptomatic cysts and abscesses are palpable adjacent to the distal urethra; however, a diverticulum of the distal urethra may be clinically indistinguishable, requiring ultrasonography or cystoscopy for differentiation.

Treatment of Skene Duct Cyst Surgical excision or marsupialization if the cyst causes symptoms Symptomatic cysts are excised or marsupialized (the everted edges of the cyst are sutured to the exterior). Abscesses are treated initially with oral broad-spectrum antibiotics (eg, cephalexin 500 mg every 6 hours for 7 to 10 days) and are excised or marsupialized.