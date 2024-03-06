Поліморфний дерматоз вагітних

Lesions are intensely itchy, erythematous, solid, superficial, and elevated; some are surrounded by blanching, and some have minute vesicles in the center. Itching keeps most patients awake, but excoriation is uncommon. Lesions begin on the abdomen, frequently on striae atrophicae (stretch marks), and spread to the thighs, buttocks, and occasionally the arms. The palms, soles, and face are usually spared. Most patients have hundreds of lesions.

Lesions develop during the third trimester, most often in the last 2 to 3 weeks and occasionally in the last few days or postpartum. They usually resolve within 15 days after delivery but can take longer. They may recur in up to 5% of subsequent pregnancies.