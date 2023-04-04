Нехтування собою в осіб літнього віку

Self-neglect is the inability or unwillingness of vulnerable adults to meet their basic needs themselves, thereby compromising the adult's well-being. It can include ignoring personal hygiene, not paying bills, not maintaining the integrity or cleanliness of the home, not obtaining or preparing food (leading to undernutrition), not seeking medical care for potentially serious symptoms, not filling prescriptions, not taking medications (prescription or over-the-counter) incorrectly, and skipping follow-up visits.

Risk factors for self-neglect in older adults include

Social isolation

Disorders that impair memory or judgment (eg, dementia)

The presence of multiple chronic disorders

Substance misuse or abuse

Severe depression

Warning signs of self-neglect include lack of a caregiver plus any of the following:

Rapid weight loss, undernutrition, dehydration

Unaddressed health conditions

Hypothermia or heat exhaustion

Unsanitary home or unkempt clothing

Lack of adequate food in the home

Disconnected utilities

Decubitus ulcers, poor hygiene, or unpleasant body odor

Not taking medications

Delirium

Differentiating between self-neglect and simply choosing to live in a way that others find undesirable can be difficult. Social workers are often in the best position to make this determination.

In the United States, Adult Protective Services or the state unit on aging (whose numbers are available through the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116) can help by coordinating in-home safety assessments and helping older people obtain counseling services, emergency response systems, referrals to additional support services, and, if necessary, hospitalization.