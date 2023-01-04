Пілонідна хвороба

For abscesses, incision and drainage

For sinuses, extirpation and closure

(See also the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons’ 2019 clinical practice guidelines for the management of pilonidal disease.)

Treatment of an acute abscess is by incision and drainage.

Usually, one or more chronic draining sinuses persist and must be extirpated by excision and primary closure or by an open technique (eg, cystotomy, marsupialization). Minimally invasive techniques that use endoscopic or video assistance have also been used with some success but require specialized equipment and expertise. Antibiotics are typically not needed.

Larger cysts may require a rotation flap to close the defect.