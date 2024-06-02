Токсичні та харчові невропатії зорового нерва

Toxic or nutritional optic neuropathy is usually bilateral and symmetric. Undernutrition and vitamin deficiencies (eg, vitamins B1 or B12 or folate) may be the cause, particularly in patients who have had bariatric surgery (1) and those with alcohol use disorder. True tobacco-induced optic neuropathy is rare. Nutritional optic neuropathy may occur with other nutritional disorders, such as Strachan syndrome (polyneuropathy and orogenital dermatitis). Deficiencies of protein and antioxidants are likely risk factors.

Lead, methanol, chloramphenicol, digoxin, ethambutol, and many other chemicals can damage the optic nerve.