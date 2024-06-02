Компресійна невропатія зорового нерва

Imaging tests

Visual fields are evaluated for potential central and peripheral vision loss, which usually slowly worsen in the setting of compressive optic neuropathy. On fundoscopy, the optic nerve can be swollen, pale, or appear normal. Optical coherence tomography is done to evaluate the optic nerve and may show thickening or atrophy of the optic nerve. Neuroimaging (usually magnetic resonance imaging [MRI]) is done to find any mass or tumor that is pressing on the optic nerve.