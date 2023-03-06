Laryngoceles are evaginations of the mucous membrane of the laryngeal ventricle.

Гортань — щитопід'язова оболонка тривимірна модель

Internal laryngoceles displace and enlarge the false vocal cords, resulting in hoarseness and airway obstruction. External laryngoceles extend through the thyrohyoid membrane, causing a mass in the neck. Laryngoceles tend to occur in musicians who play wind instruments. Laryngoceles are filled with air and can be expanded by the Valsalva maneuver.

Laryngoceles appear on CT as smooth, ovoid, low-density masses. They may become infected (laryngopyocele) when filled with mucoid fluid.

Treatment of laryngoceles is excision.

(See also Overview of Laryngeal Disorders.)

Комбіноване ларингоцеле Сховати деталі This coronal CT scan shows a combined laryngocele that begins inside the larynx and extends through the thyrohyoid membrane, causing a mass in the neck. Image provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD.