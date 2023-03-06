Доброякісні пухлини гортані

Benign laryngeal tumors include juvenile papillomas, hemangiomas, fibromas, chondromas, myxomas, and neurofibromas. They may appear in any part of the larynx. Papillomas and neurofibromas can become malignant.

For malignant laryngeal tumors, see Laryngeal Cancer.

Benign Laryngeal Tumor (Fibrolipoma) Зображення GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Symptoms of benign laryngeal tumors include hoarseness, breathy voice, dyspnea, aspiration, dysphagia, otalgia (ear pain), and hemoptysis. Otalgia represents referred pain to the ear from irritation or distension of the vagus nerve and is more often than not caused by a rapidly growing malignant tumor.

Diagnosis of benign laryngeal tumors is based on direct or indirect visualization of the larynx, supplemented by CT.

Removal restores the voice, the functional integrity of the laryngeal sphincter, and the airway. Smaller lesions may be excised endoscopically by using a CO2 laser and general anesthesia. Larger lesions extending beyond the laryngeal framework often require pharyngotomy or laryngofissure.

