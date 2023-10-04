Маячний паразитоз

In delusional parasitosis, patients mistakenly believe that they are infested with parasites.
Patients with delusional parasitosis have an unshakable belief that they are infested with insects, worms, mites, lice, or other organisms. They often provide vivid descriptions of how the organisms enter their skin and move around their bodies and bring samples of hair, skin, and debris such as dried scabs, dust, and lint on slides or in containers (the matchbox sign) to prove that the infestation is real. The condition is considered a somatoform type of delusional disorder. Patients may have other psychiatric or physical disorders (eg, structural brain disorders, toxic psychosis) (1).
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
1. Reich A, Kwiatkowska D, Pacan P: Delusions of parasitosis: An update. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) 9(4):631–638, 2019. doi: 10.1007/s13555-019-00324-3
Diagnosis of Delusional Parasitosis
Clinical evaluation
Diagnosis of delusional parasitosis is suspected by history and clinical examination. Evaluation requires ruling out true infestations and other physiologic disease by physical examination and judicious testing, such as skin scrapings and other tests as clinically indicated.
Treatment of Delusional Parasitosis
Psychological support and possibly antipsychotic medications
It is important to establish an empathetic and supportive relationship with the patient. Although often rejected, the most effective treatment is with antipsychotic medications, typically second-generation antipsychotics (see table Second-Generation Antipsychotics), because of their lower rate of extrapyramidal symptoms (1). Some patients who also present with features consistent with obsessive compulsive disorder may benefit from a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) (eg, sertraline), but more data are needed to support routine use of this approach (2). Typically, the patient seeks confirmation that the medication treats the infestation itself, and any suggestion that the treatment is for something else is met with resistance, rejection, or both. Thus, effective treatment often requires diplomacy and a delicate balance between offering proper treatment and respecting the patient’s right to know.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
1. McPhie ML, Kirchhof MG: A systematic review of antipsychotic agents for primary delusional infestation. J Dermatolog Treat 33(2):709-721, 2022. doi: 10.1080/09546634.2020.1795061
2. Schuyler M, Zakhary L: Treating delusional parasitosis with the antidepressant sertraline. JAAD Case Rep. 33:20-22, 2023. doi: 10.1016/j.jdcr.2023.01.004