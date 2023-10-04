Маячний паразитоз

Psychological support and possibly antipsychotic medications

It is important to establish an empathetic and supportive relationship with the patient. Although often rejected, the most effective treatment is with antipsychotic medications, typically second-generation antipsychotics (see table Second-Generation Antipsychotics), because of their lower rate of extrapyramidal symptoms (1). Some patients who also present with features consistent with obsessive compulsive disorder may benefit from a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) (eg, sertraline), but more data are needed to support routine use of this approach (2). Typically, the patient seeks confirmation that the medication treats the infestation itself, and any suggestion that the treatment is for something else is met with resistance, rejection, or both. Thus, effective treatment often requires diplomacy and a delicate balance between offering proper treatment and respecting the patient’s right to know.