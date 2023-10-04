Постільні клопи

Bedbug infestations occur throughout the world. The most common bedbugs affecting humans are Cimex lectularis (in temperate climates) and C. hemipterus (mainly in tropical climates).

Bedbugs hide in cracks and crevices of mattresses, other structures (eg, bed frames, cushions, and walls; in areas with less than optimal living conditions such as mud houses and thatched roofs). They multiply exponentially; a few bedbugs multiply to thousands within 2 to 3 months. They move slowly and are attracted to people by warmth and carbon dioxide.

Bedbugs bite exposed skin, usually at night. A feeding is completed in 5 to 10 minutes. Bedbugs are not known to transmit infections to humans (1).