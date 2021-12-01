Хронічна пароніхія

Chronic paronychia is recurrent or persistent nail fold inflammation, typically of the fingers.

(See also Overview of Nail Disorders.)

Chronic paronychia is an inflammatory disorder of the nail fold skin. It occurs most often in people whose hands are chronically wet (eg, dishwashers, bartenders, housekeepers), particularly if they have hand eczema, are diabetic, or are immunocompromised. Candida is often present, but its role in etiology is unclear; fungal eradication does not always resolve the condition. The condition may be an irritant dermatitis with secondary fungal colonization.

The nail fold may be red and tender with repeated bouts of inflammation and often becomes fibrotic. Unlike acute paronychia, there is almost never pus accumulation. There is often loss of the cuticle and notable separation of the nail fold from the nail plate. This separation leaves a space that allows entry of irritants and microorganisms. The nail may become dystrophic over the long term.

Diagnosis of chronic paronychia is clinical.

Chronic Paronychia of Second (Index) Fingernail Signs of chronic paronychia in this patient include absent cuticle, swollen proximal nail fold, and Beau lines of the nail plate. Chronic Paronychia With Swollen Proximal Nail Fold and Loss of Cuticle Chronic Paronychia With Nail Plate Swelling, Absence of the Cuticle, and Abnormalities of the Nail Plate