Adam J. Singer, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Emergency Medicine, Wound Healing
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Ben Gurion School of Medicine, Beer Sheva, Israel
- Internship: General Surgery, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook, NY
Сертифікати
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- American College of Emergency Physicians Outstanding Contribution in Research Award
- Society for Academic Emergency Medicine's Junior Investigator Award
- Editor-in-Chief, Clinical and Experimental Emergency Medicine
- Textbook author: Emergency Medicine Pearls; Lacerations and Acute Wounds: An Evidence-Based Guide; Skin and Soft Tissue Injuries and Infections: A Practice Evidence-Based Guide
- Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі