Adam J. Singer, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Emergency Medicine, Wound Healing

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Ben Gurion School of Medicine, Beer Sheva, Israel
  • Internship: General Surgery, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook, NY

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • American College of Emergency Physicians Outstanding Contribution in Research Award
  • Society for Academic Emergency Medicine's Junior Investigator Award
  • Editor-in-Chief, Clinical and Experimental Emergency Medicine
  • Textbook author: Emergency Medicine Pearls; Lacerations and Acute Wounds: An Evidence-Based Guide; Skin and Soft Tissue Injuries and Infections: A Practice Evidence-Based Guide
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

