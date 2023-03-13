Esra Meidan, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Childhood Autoimmune Diseases, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Eryhthematosus
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Istanbul University, Cerrahpasa Medical School 2005, Istanbul, Turkey
- Pediatric Residency: Boston Children's Hospital 2013, Boston, MA
- Rheumatology Fellowship: Boston Children's Hospital 2016, Boston, MA
Сертифікати
- American Board of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics), American Board of Pediatrics (Pediatric Rheumatology)
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- 1) Serine/threonine phosphatase PP2A is essential for optimal B cell function. JCI Insight. 2020 03 12; 5(5).
- 2) Real-world application of the pediatric Glucocorticoid Toxicity Index in childhood-onset lupus. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2024 Oct; 68:152516.
- 3) Pathogenesis of Human Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: A Cellular Perspective. Trends Mol Med. 2017 07; 23(7):615-635.
Глави посібника та коментарі