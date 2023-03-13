skip to main content
Joanne Lynn, MD, MA, MS

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Geriatrics, Eldercare and Advanced Illness, Long-Term Services and Supports, Medicare, End of Life Care

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: George Washington University Medical Center, Washington, DC
  • Master of Science: Evaluative Clinical Sciences, Dartmouth College
  • Master of Arts: Philosophy and Social Policy, George Washington University

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • Special Qualifications in Geriatrics

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
  • Fellow, The Hastings Center
  • Master, American College of Physicians
  • Nascher/Manning Award for lifetime achievement in geriatrics
  • Henry Knowles Beecher Award for lifetime achievement in ethics and life sciences
  • Fellow, Health and Aging Policy Fellows, 2019
  • Over 300 peer-reviewed journal articles and 80 books and chapters on geriatrics, palliative care, end of life care, and long-term services and supports (LTSS) policy
  • The Handbook for Mortals, awarded the American Medical Writer’s Association award for best medical book for the public

Глави посібника та коментарі