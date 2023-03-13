Bridgette L. Jones, MD, MS
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Pediatrics, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Pediatric Asthma
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
- Internship: Pediatrics, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, AR
- Residency: Pediatrics, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, AR
- Fellowship: Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Kansas City, MO
- Fellowship: Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Kansas City, MO
- Masters Clinical Research: University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS
Сертифікати
- American Board of Pediatrics
- American Board of Allergy and Immunology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Golden Apple, Mercy Mentor Awards, 2013, 2016
- Kansas City Super Doctors, 2016
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі