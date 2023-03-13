skip to main content
Bridgette L. Jones, MD, MS

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Pediatrics, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Pediatric Asthma

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
  • Internship: Pediatrics, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, AR
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, AR
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Kansas City, MO
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Kansas City, MO
  • Masters Clinical Research: University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Pediatrics
  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Golden Apple, Mercy Mentor Awards, 2013, 2016
  • Kansas City Super Doctors, 2016
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Глави посібника та коментарі