MSD Довідник
Stephen Gluckman, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • International Medicine, Parasitic Disease, Travel Medicine, Tropical Diseases

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Medical School: Columbia University, New York, NY

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Best Doctors in America, 2003-2018
  • Christian R and Mary F Lindback Foundation award for distinguished teaching at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Gold Humanism Society
  • Gluckman SJ: Treatment of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
  • Gluckman SJ: Overview of Viral Infections of the Central Nervous System. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
  • Gluckman SJ: Clinical Features of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. UpToDate quarterly 2016-ongoing
  • Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Conn’s Current Therapy 2013 with annual updates
  • Key Informant for the Test and Teach and Linked Learning Assessment activity tentatively titled, “Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: A Case-Based Learning Module” CDC, Atlanta

Глави посібника та коментарі