Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

Глави посібника та коментарі