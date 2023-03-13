Richard W. Besdine, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Infectious Disease
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Medicine, Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Hospital
- Fellowship: Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Boston Children's Hospital; Brigham and Women's Hospital
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
- Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Best Doctors in America, Internal Medicine (Geriatrics, all editions through 2020)
- Joseph Freeman Award (Geriatrician of the Year), Gerontological Society of America
- President's Award, American Society on Aging
- Milton Hamolsky Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to the field of Internal Medicine
- Beckwith Family Award for Outstanding Teaching, Alpert Medical School
Глави посібника та коментарі