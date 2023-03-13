skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Richard W. Besdine, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Infectious Disease

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship: Medicine, Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Hospital
  • Fellowship: Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Boston Children's Hospital; Brigham and Women's Hospital

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
  • Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Best Doctors in America, Internal Medicine (Geriatrics, all editions through 2020)
  • Joseph Freeman Award (Geriatrician of the Year), Gerontological Society of America
  • President's Award, American Society on Aging
  • Milton Hamolsky Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to the field of Internal Medicine
  • Beckwith Family Award for Outstanding Teaching, Alpert Medical School

Глави посібника та коментарі