Barbara J. Berkman, DSW, PhD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Geriatrics, Health, Mental Health
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Doctorate: Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
- Fellow, American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare
- Fellow, New York Academy of Medicine
- National Director, John A. Hartford Foundation’s Geriatric Social Work Faculty Scholars Program
- Donald P. Kent Award from the Gerontological Society of America
- Edith Abbott Distinguished Alumni Award of the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration
- Greatest Contribution to Practice Award from the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW)
- Hyman J. Weiner Award for Distinguished Scholarship Contributing to Health Care Practice and Administration
Глави посібника та коментарі