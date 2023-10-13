skip to main content
MSDСправочник MsdПрофессиональная версия
Search icon

Остановка послеродового кровотечения

Procedure by Kate Barrett, MD and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Barton Staat, MD, Uniformed Services University; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assisted by Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.

По этим темам