Осмотр в зеркалах при вагините
Отражены показатели в пределах нормы, трихомонадный вагинит с пенистыми выделениями и кандидозный вагинит с густыми, белыми выделениями (слева на право).
By permission of the publisher. From Spitzer M, Mann M. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998. (Courtesy of the International Society for the Study of Vulvar Disease, from the collection of the late Dr. Herman Gardner.)