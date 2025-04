Хроническая боль

CDC guideline for prescribing opioids for chronic pain: Goals of the guideline are to explain the benefits and risks of opioids for chronic pain, to make the treatment of chronic pain safer and more effective, and to reduce risks of long-term opioid treatment. Recommendations include preferentially using nonopioid therapy for managing chronic pain, using opioids only when benefits are expected to outweigh risks, establishing treatment goals with patients before starting opioids, and prescribing the lowest effective dosage.