skip to main content
MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Search icon

B. Timothy Walsh, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Psychiatry, Eating Disorders

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Bronx Municipal Hospital Center, Bronx, NY

Certificados

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Founder and Former Director of the Columbia Center for Eating Disorders
  • Past President, Academy for Eating Disorders and the Eating Disorders Research Society
  • Chair, Eating Disorders Work Group for both DSM-IV and DSM-V
  • Author, editor, and co-editor of 5 books on adolescent health and eating disorders
  • Recipient of awards from the American Psychiatric Association, the Academy for Eating Disorders, the National Eating Disorders Association, and the Association for Behavior and Cognitive Therapies
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual