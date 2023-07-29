skip to main content
Philbert Yuan Van, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

Certificados

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual